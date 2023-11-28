A new VFX Notes is here! And we go deep on both ‘Extraction’ films

Looking at how CGI, stunts and practical effects blend together.

Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes are back with a brand new episode of VFX Notes, looking at the work in Extraction and Extraction 2.

We delve into the incredible oners in these films, including the choreography, SFX, stunts and VFX involved in both. Plus we give props to the amazing cinematography in the movies, and the invisible visual effects work.

And do we talk about the anti-CGI stuff going on right now? Yes, we do.

This episode is sponsored by Backlight Creative.

Backlight Creative enhances the entire creative project lifecycle. For pre-production, there’s Celtx for script writing, beat boards, shot lists, and planning, and Backlight Gem, a narrative design platform for games and VR. For post-production, you’ve got ftrack Studio to manage creative projects with custom pipelines and reviews with cineSync and ftrack Review for high-res, real-time media collaboration. To manage your assets, connect your own storage to iconik, a scalable cloud-based media asset management platform. You can learn more at:

Watch the new VFX Notes episode, below.