ActionVFX’s Early Access 3D Asset Library Launches | Production-Ready 3D Models, VDBs, & More

As a professional 3D artist, the evolution and expansion of VFX asset libraries are always thrilling, particularly when they stem from industry leaders like ActionVFX, who are responsible for the world’s largest production-quality library of 2D VFX stock footage.

Inside the 3D Library

The introduction of ActionVFX’s new production-ready 3D Asset Library, which launched on November 23rd, marks a significant advancement in the realm of VFX resources. This library offers an array of production-quality 3D models, VDBs, and Alembics, broadening the horizons for both 3D and 2D VFX artists​​.

The development of this library was informed by extensive industry research and feedback from the VFX community. ActionVFX’s internal team of VFX professionals played a crucial role in selecting the assets for launch, ensuring they meet the high standards expected by the industry.

The early access includes production-ready 3D models like helicopters, tanks, and weapons, compatible with major 3D software and render engines, over 50 VDBs such as meteors and explosions, and Alembic files for importing complex geometry and animations, such as electric arcs and falling debris​​.

Features of the 3D Library

What sets ActionVFX’s 3D Asset Library apart is its focus on being production-ready. The assets are render-ready, mirroring the high standards of their renowned 2D library. This feature significantly streamlines the production process for 3D artists, allowing more focus on creative aspects rather than fixing low-quality 3D assets or starting from scratch.

The library also enhances realism, with 3D models featuring photoreal textures adhering to PBR standards. Additionally, there’s a commitment to regularly updating the library with new, high-standard products, ensuring access to the latest 3D assets​​.

ActionVFX’s long-standing dominance in the 2D stock footage market, boasting the world’s largest production-quality library, sets a solid foundation for their venture into the 3D realm.

Their belief in infusing the same energy and quality into 3D assets as their traditional 2D counterparts is evident. This expansion is beneficial for a wide range of creators, from indie filmmakers to large studios, and keeps ActionVFX at the forefront of technology in film and animation, constantly updating their libraries with cutting-edge assets​​.

Get up to 50% off on 2D and 3D assets from ActionVFX

Moreover, you can get both 2D and 3D assets for a huge discount with ActionVFX’s Black Friday event, which ends November 30th. It offers a unique opportunity for VFX enthusiasts to access a vast collection of production-quality assets at a great price.

Visit ActionVFX.com and take advantage of the Black Friday discounts before it’s too late.

Brought to you by ActionVFX:

This article is part of the befores & afters VFX Insight series. If you’d like to promote your VFX/animation/CG tech or service, you can find out more about the VFX Insight series here.