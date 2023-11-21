ActionVFX’s 2023 Black Friday Sale | What You Need To Know

Get up to 50% off on production-quality 2D and 3D assets from ActionVFX.

ActionVFX is gearing up for a huge Black Friday event, offering a unique opportunity for VFX enthusiasts to access a vast collection of production-quality assets. By joining the exclusive VIP list, you can be among the first to participate in this limited event and get early access to the new photorealistic 3D library​​.

Big Discounts on Over 10,000 VFX Assets

This year’s sale is a treasure trove for creators, with both 2D and 3D VFX assets available at discounts of up to 50%. ActionVFX’s already extensive library of over 10,000 VFX assets continues to grow, ensuring that every creative need is met​​.

Sale Details: Timing, Discounts, and AVFX+ Benefits

Mark your calendars: the sale begins on November 23rd at 8 PM EST and will continue for seven days or until the limited discount slots are filled. The discounts are structured to reward early shoppers, with greater savings for those who purchase sooner.

The discount slot details are:

– 300 slots for 50%

– 300 slots for 45%

– 600 slots for 40%

Additionally, members of AVFX+ will enjoy double the discount, adding even more value to their Black Friday shopping​​.

Launch of the New 3D Asset Library

A highlight of this year’s sale is the early access to the new 3D Asset Library, set to open on November 23rd. This library includes a range of photorealistic 3D Models, VDBs, and Alembic Files, all available at discounted prices during the sale​​.

Additional Benefits for AVFX+ Members

AVFX+ members are in for a treat, with the opportunity to gain double the discounts during the Black Friday sale. If you’re not a member yet, now is the perfect time to sign up and prepare for the exclusive deals​​.

As you eagerly await November 23rd, take this time to plan your shopping and spread the word about the sale. With so much to offer, this Black Friday event promises to be a memorable one for the VFX community​​​​.

This Black Friday, ActionVFX is not just offering a sale; it’s providing a gateway to elevate your creative projects with top-tier VFX assets. Whether you’re a professional or an enthusiast, this event is an unmissable opportunity to stock up on production-quality VFX assets at the best prices.

This article is part of the befores & afters VFX Insight series. If you’d like to promote your VFX/animation/CG tech or service, you can find out more about the VFX Insight series here.