How to make a CG Idris Elba

Goodbye Kansas did it for this Cyberpunk 2077 – Phantom Liberty expansion trailer.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re chatting to the Goodbye Kansas team behind their trailer for the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. This featured a digital double CG version of Idris Elba.

On the podcast are director Fredrik Löfberg, head of facial modeling Jonas Törnqvist and facial animation supervisor Goran Milic. We walk through the process of planning the trailer, scanning Idris and then capturing his body and facial performance. All of this, by the way, happened remotely because it was during COVID.

This episode is sponsored by VFX asset library software das element, the smart solution to organize your VFX elements. The tool is fully customizable and adapts existing workflows as well as naming conventions. Check out www.das-element.com for more info or a personal live demo.

Check out the podcast below, plus the trailer and a breakdown.