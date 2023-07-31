How they made that spectacular Harrison Ford bus/train jump in ‘The Fugitive’ with practical FX, miniatures and optical front projection tech

Let’s celebrate 30 years of ‘The Fugitive’.

Today on the befores & afters podcast, we’re taking a retro VFX look back at director Andrew Davis’ 1993 film The Fugitive, which is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The film features a stunning train wreck and prison transport bus sequence, one that was made possible with the help of visual effects from Introvision and visual effects supervisor William Masa.

Introvision was a variation on front projection (you can see the patent for the invention here). What it added to the mix was the ability to place an actor in between a background plate and some foreground imagery using a combination of projectors/beam splitters/reflex or Scotchlite screens and the cinema camera. And, importantly, it did this as an ‘in-camera’ composite, meaning the results could be seen directly in the viewfinder.

In the case of The Fugitive and its train crash sequence, Introvision was used to place Harrison Ford on top of a bus that gets hit by a train, forcing Ford’s character to leap away. There were also some other projection set-ups to show him running from the train and leaping to safety.

Introvision was a technique that — during the 80s and 90s — proved to be an excellent alternative to optical bluescreen compositing work. This all changed of course as digital compositing came into play in the early to mid-90s.

In my chat here with William Masa (who now runs Flash Film Works), we go into work done on the train sequence, including capturing the full scale crash, the miniatures work, and the Introversion stage work with Harrison Ford.

William also shares some fun stories about a tornado warning on set, a close call with the real train, how director Peter Weir convinced Harrison Ford to re-do a jump stunt despite an injured ankle, and what happened to the train miniatures after filming.

Listen in to the podcast below, and also check out some Introvision-related clips.