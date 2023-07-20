Announcing Headshot 2, the AI-Enhanced Mesh-to-CC Plugin

Create Superior Digital Doubles from Images and 3D Meshes

Reallusion releases Headshot 2, the AI-powered plugin for Character Creator, which enables users to create advanced 3D real-time digital humans from photos and 3D models. It offers precise model fitting, texture baking, and full body animation capabilities, surpassing its predecessor and competitors. With Auto and Pro modes, it provides one-click generation of low-res virtual heads with 3D hair, as well as high-resolution texture processing with extensive morph options and advanced tools for refinement. Its versatility and comprehensive feature sets make it the industry’s go-to solution for converting static models into fully-rigged 3D heads.

Headshot 2 harnesses the power of AI to handle diverse mesh conditions in just five simple steps, transforming static models into fully-rigged characters. Firstly, it automatically detects the mesh features and populates the essential 24 alignment points. Secondly, the flexible system allows artists to add extra alignment points to highlight specific anatomy, making it particularly suitable for meticulously sculpted characters in ZBrush and Blender. Thirdly, even if the scanned mesh is incomplete, Headshot AI’s advanced capabilities intelligently fill in the missing parts while preserving priority areas such as the face and ears.

The robust native 3D brush system not only enables accurate projection of head shape, topology smoothing, and optimized edge loops, but also enhances the likeness of the digital doubles by improving facial expressions like smiles and winks. Furthermore, Headshot 2 is not limited to just the head. Artists can easily attach the generated head to a suitable body type and gender within the Character Creator ecosystem; Then further refine the body type using morph sliders at any point and utilize SkinGen to add personalized details such as pores, freckles, scars, makeup, and dynamic wrinkles.

Headshot 2 is the only system that supports high-poly normal baking, vertex color to texture conversion, and UV remapping. It meets the demands of professional production while remaining intuitive enough for everyone. Trial users can enjoy the full functionality of Headshot 2 and Character Creator 4, including all exclusive features, to create identical digital doubles.

Learn more: Headshot 2 – The AI-powered 3D Head Generator | Free Trial Download

The feature highlights of Headshot 2:

Turn 3D head models into fully-rigged characters : Whether covered or fragmented, Headshot 2 can create a complete 3D head from diverse mesh conditions.

: Whether covered or fragmented, Headshot 2 can create a complete 3D head from diverse mesh conditions. Create superior digital doubles from a variety of resources : Mesh made from photogrammetry, digital sculptures or mobile 3D scanning supply the seeds for creating animated 3D heads, ranging from digital humans to stylized characters.

: Mesh made from photogrammetry, digital sculptures or mobile 3D scanning supply the seeds for creating animated 3D heads, ranging from digital humans to stylized characters. Intuitive wrapping process in 5 steps : From auto-detection, point alignment, AI head generation, brush tools for mesh refinement, and body attachment, Headshot 2 has it all.

: From auto-detection, point alignment, AI head generation, brush tools for mesh refinement, and body attachment, Headshot 2 has it all. Challenging scenarios can be resolved with efficiency : Dealing with eyes and ears after model fitting can be tricky as well as attaching to head to the body and preserving hairstyle. Headshot 2 offers a set of powerful brushes to workaround hairy problems.

: Dealing with eyes and ears after model fitting can be tricky as well as attaching to head to the body and preserving hairstyle. Headshot 2 offers a set of powerful brushes to workaround hairy problems. Versatile texture baking options help retain high-poly detail: Headshot 2 enables the conversion of vertex color to texture, normal baking, image projection, and UV remapping (see below).

1. Turn 3D head models into fully-rigged characters

Headshot 2 harnesses the power of AI to handle diverse mesh conditions with a remarkable level of tolerance. It particularly excels at working with severely flawed models, effortlessly generating fully-rigged, professional-grade characters.

2. Create superior digital doubles from a variety of resources

PHOTOGRAMMETRY

With a range of services including custom scans and a professional 3D head library, photogrammetry offers unparalleled model details and texture resolution. Headshot 2 leverages this technology, enabling studios to effortlessly create and animate celebrities, game characters, and photo-realistic crowd simulations for movies and archviz.

DIGITAL SCULPTURES

In the media entertainment industry, digital sculptors skilled in tools like ZBrush and Blender create high-definition 3D characters for intellectual properties. Headshot simplifies the process by seamlessly converting these highly detailed models, regardless of whether they are realistic or stylized, into real-time characters.

MOBILE 3D SCANNING

Mobile scanning provides a convenient and cost-effective method for creating 3D models. However, unwieldy scanning conditions may result in compromised quality. By selecting the effective surfaces, Headshot AI can overcome these challenges by seamlessly filling in the missing areas, such as the ears, skull, and neck, ensuring high-quality results.

Bring In Stylized Characters

CUBIC STYLES & SHARP LINES

Accurate depiction of eye blinks and iconic expressions on stylized characters with exaggerated eye sockets and angular contour lines relies on precise alignment of mesh points and edges. Headshot’s distinctive normal baking technology makes this achievable.

EXTREME HEAD & NECK SHAPES

For stylized creatures with a bold design, achieving resemblance is made easier by adding additional alignment points to define exaggerated areas like the ears and neck. These specific details can also enhance the otherworldly characteristics of the creatures.

3. Intuitive wrapping process in 5 steps

Step 1 – Automatic Feature Detection

Get started quickly with three preconfigured options: 24, 32, or 35 alignment points. Alternatively, use auto detection to automatically populate the essential 24 alignment points. By synchronizing the camera navigation, artists can easily compare the positions of the alignment points between the source and target meshes.

Step 2 – Add Details with Extra Alignment Points

The system offers flexibility by allowing the addition of extra points to accommodate distinctive facial and body features. Whether it involves adding points for stretched elf-like ears or incorporating more points for a prominent hunched back, the system is fully compatible with any standout anatomy.

Step 3 – Generate 3D Heads Based on Effective Areas

With the advanced capabilities of Headshot AI, one can effortlessly generate a comprehensive 3D head from a partial mesh. Enjoy the flexibility to choose which details to preserve according to one’s preferences, whether to prioritize the face, include the ears, or encompass the entire head. Regardless of the choice, Headshot 2 guarantees exceptional results delivered with speed and efficiency.

Step 4 – Refine Topology with 3D Brushes

Benefit from robust 3D brushes, which can efficiently project the head shape, smooth out topology, and optimize edge loops. This process not only enhances the likeness of the character but also enables improved performance with facial expressions, particularly in the areas of the eyes and mouth. >> View the CC Face Topology Guideline (Free Download)

Step 5 – Assign Body Shape & Bake Textures

Effortlessly assign the suitable gender or body type to the generated head and ensure a seamless attachment with the corresponding neck shape. Achieve professional-grade results by utilizing image masking and a wide range of texture bake options. Refine the body type further using morph sliders at any point in the process for added customization.

4. Challenging scenarios can be resolved with efficiency

Maintaining the hairstyle is crucial to achieve a faithful resemblance between the source and target models. By designating the entire head as the effective area and using the “No Mask” option, the original hair shape and textures is kept intact, while editing tools offer surplus ways to clean and refine the final geometry.

5. Versatile texture baking options help retain high-poly detail

TEXTURE BAKING

Headshot 2 stands out from other model fitting solutions with versatile texture baking options. It is the only system that supports high-poly normal baking, vertex color to texture conversion, and UV remapping. Other exclusive features include image-based color projection and textureless rendering with stand-in eyes. The outcome is an astonishingly detailed CC3+ head at 4,000 quads, showcasing remarkable resemblance and geared for real-time performance.

TEXTURE MASKING

To ensure the integrity of bust models with desirable hair or coverings and without distorted textures, choose the “No Mask” option. Additionally, for the correction of minor texture artifacts that occur when blinking or opening the lips, apply eyelash and lip masks to achieve the right results.

ENHANCE WITH SKIN DETAILS

SkinGen

Low-resolution textures often result in deficient close-ups. With the dynamic skin editor, SkinGen, one can overcome this limitation by layering intricate details like pores, veins, freckles, sun tan, scars, and even apply makeup to enhance the realism of the eyes and lips. >> Learn more

Dynamic Wrinkle

Take realism to new heights by seamlessly incorporating dynamic wrinkles into the generated digital doubles. Witness the remarkable level of expression details that come to life in real-time when one applies face key, facial puppet, and tracking techniques.

FREE LEARNING RESOURCES:

CC Face Topology & UV Guide

Reference Guide for Headshot Morph 1000+

CONTENT PACK:

Scan Reality Pro – Assets from TexturingXYZ

Showcasing the quality of fully-rigged characters made by Headshot 2

>> Learn more:

▪ Reallusion

▪ Headshot 2 – The AI Enhanced 3D Head Generator

>> Free Download:

▪ Headshot 2 – Trial (30-day with 2,000+ free assets)

Brought to you by Reallusion:

This article is part of the befores & afters VFX Insight series. If you’d like to promote your VFX/animation/CG tech or service, you can find out more about the VFX Insight series here.