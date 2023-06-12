Virtual production on an indie budget

Behind the making of ‘Molli and Max in the Future.’

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we’re chatting to Steve Dabal, creative director at The Family.

Steve recently worked on an indie sci-fi romantic comedy called Molli and Max in the Future which was made with the help of some fun practical effects and in-camera VFX with an LED volume. This included the use of real-time Unreal Engine rendered imagery on the LED wall.

In the podcast we look at how The Family came to be doing this work, and how it worked on set during the filming of Molli and Max – it’s really cool to look at where indie productions are using this high tech, well, tech.

Check out the podcast below, along with a slideshow of images showcasing the work in the film.

