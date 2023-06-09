How Monkey Chow made these mocap action clips for ActorCore

Making the ActorCore ‘Run for Your Life’ pack.

In this special Reallusion-sponsored episode we’re chatting to John C. Martin from Reallusion and Jeff Scheetz from Monkey Chow Animation Studios.

Monkey Chow is behind the recent 3D motion content pack, ‘Run for Your Life’, available for Reallusion’s ActorCore.

This pack consists of 68 motion-captured animation clips, including surprised encounters, panicked responses, dynamic runs, jumps, climbs, falls, and heated interactions during moments of chaos.

In the chat we find out from Jeff and John what went into the motion capture and animation for the motion content pack, plus a little history on Monkey Chow itself.

Listen in below, and also see some behind the scenes on the creation of the motion pack in these videos.

Brought to you by Reallusion:

