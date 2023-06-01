VFX Breakdowns

Catch a glimpse behind the scenes of ‘The Little Mermaid’ in this video

It comes from National Geographic, revealing some of the bluescreen ‘tuning fork’ filming.

 


Become a befores & afters Patreon for bonus VFX content


Tagged

You May Also Like

Watch MPC’s ‘Quantumania’ VFX breakdown

May 17, 2023

Watch this ‘Fast X’ stunt behind the scenes

April 27, 2023

Explore the VFX work in s2 of ‘Carnival Row’ with Digital Domain and Goodbye Kansas

April 15, 2023

Go behind the scenes of the ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ VFX with Framestore

April 15, 2023

Watch DNEG’s ‘The Rings of Power’ VFX breakdown

April 12, 2023

Watch ReDefine’s ‘We Have a Ghost’ VFX breakdown

April 7, 2023

Leave a Reply

back to top