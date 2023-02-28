Behind the VFX of ‘Wakanda Forever’

Hugo and Ian tackle the VFX of this Black Panther sequel.

In the latest VFX Notes podcast, Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes discuss the visual effects in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Many VFX studios contributed to the film, principally Weta FX, ILM, Digital Domain and Cinesite, among others.

Don’t miss the many breakdowns featured in the video version, below.

Run down

00:00:00 – start

00:00:41 – sponsors

00:01:50 – podcast starts

00:04:31 – what do we think of the movie

00:06:58 – Namor is a great character

00:09:57 – made during Covid

00:10:47 – DIY Iron Man Suit

00:16:49 – Chadwick Boseman’s Death

00:18:27 – it’s a missed opportunity

00:21:33 – the Oscar nomination for best VFX

00:25:19 – the difficulty in maintaining consistency between different vendors

00:27:21 – the underwater shoot

00:29:25 – WetaFX’s work & underwater reference footage

00:33:06 – dry for wet

00:33:53 – CG Corn

00:34:36 – digi-doubles look better than real plates now

00:37:33 – all the CG props

00:39:41 – the attack in Wakanda by ILM

00:42:39 – Namor flying around

00:46:55 – DOP Autumn Durald Arkapaw

00:51:46 – Namor’s ‘package’

00:53:54 – CG Scans and weight gain and losses during filming

00:57:51 – the final fight VFX by Digital Domain

00:58:28 – blue on blue

01:00:36 – digi-doubles and the crazy cameras

01:04:16 – the stunt team

01:11:35 – bridge sequence by Cinesite

01:12:21 – closing titles

01:15:47 – Patreon and Members credits