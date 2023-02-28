Behind the VFX of ‘Wakanda Forever’

Hugo and Ian tackle the VFX of this Black Panther sequel.
In the latest VFX Notes podcast, Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes discuss the visual effects in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Many VFX studios contributed to the film, principally Weta FX, ILM, Digital Domain and Cinesite, among others.
Don’t miss the many breakdowns featured in the video version, below.
This podcast is sponsored by:
Action VFX: Action VFX has the best library of VFX stock footage, with over 5,500 high-quality elements. And the new Free for Subscribers feature allows you to instantly unlock over 1,000 assets for free for only 29 dollars a month. Sign up today, using this Hugo’s Desk affiliate link, and start downloading: https://bit.ly/3dcr2nf You can also use the promo code HUGOSDESK for 10% off on any ActionVFX product.
ftrack: ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://bit.ly/3EQXlQI
Run down
00:00:00 – start
00:00:41 – sponsors
00:01:50 – podcast starts
00:04:31 – what do we think of the movie
00:06:58 – Namor is a great character
00:09:57 – made during Covid
00:10:47 – DIY Iron Man Suit
00:16:49 – Chadwick Boseman’s Death
00:18:27 – it’s a missed opportunity
00:21:33 – the Oscar nomination for best VFX
00:25:19 – the difficulty in maintaining consistency between different vendors
00:27:21 – the underwater shoot
00:29:25 – WetaFX’s work & underwater reference footage
00:33:06 – dry for wet
00:33:53 – CG Corn
00:34:36 – digi-doubles look better than real plates now
00:37:33 – all the CG props
00:39:41 – the attack in Wakanda by ILM
00:42:39 – Namor flying around
00:46:55 – DOP Autumn Durald Arkapaw
00:51:46 – Namor’s ‘package’
00:53:54 – CG Scans and weight gain and losses during filming
00:57:51 – the final fight VFX by Digital Domain
00:58:28 – blue on blue
01:00:36 – digi-doubles and the crazy cameras
01:04:16 – the stunt team
01:11:35 – bridge sequence by Cinesite
01:12:21 – closing titles
01:15:47 – Patreon and Members credits
