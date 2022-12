The VFX behind the forging of the Three Rings in ‘The Rings of Power’

What went into making molten metal and more.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, we chat to Outpost VFX visual effects supervisor Richard Clegg about the moment Galadriel, Elrond and Celebrimbor forge the Three Rings in Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Listen to the podcast below, which breaks down the sim and comp process.

You can also watch Outpost’s VFX breakdown, below.