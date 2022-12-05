How Reallusion’s automatic character rigging app AccuRIG came to be

Reallusion’s John Martin joins the befores & afters podcast to explain.

Today on a special VFX Insight edition of the befores & afters podcast, we’re joined by Reallusion VP of marketing John Martin to discuss AccuRIG.

AccuRIG is Reallusion’s application designed for fast and accurate character rigging. It lets users turn static models into animatable 3D characters which can then be used in a bunch of DCC programs like iClone, Unreal Engine, Unity, Maya, Blender and more.

In the podcast episode, Martin dives into the origins of AccuRIG, as well as his own long history with Reallusion (dating back to even early website designing). Check out the podcast below, and for a quick overview of AccuRIG, make sure to watch the video embedded, too.

