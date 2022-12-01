See how those glorious views of Mount Doom were created

Watch Cause and FX’s VFX breakdown of their work for ‘The Rings of Power’.

Here’s a note from Cause and FX on that particular Mount Doom section:

“Cause and FX were entrusted with delivering the last sequence of the season. Patrick Junghans, Peter Baustaedter and Einar Martinsen of ROP VFX created the digital matte painting environment while the team at Cause and FX used Houdini and 2D FX, elevating the final shot of the season with smoke, embers and vaporous atmos in the final climactic moment of the series.”