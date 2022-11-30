From ‘Gravity’ tethers to, literally, Ragdoll Dynamics

A history of how this Maya plugin came to be.

On this week’s befores & afters podcast, we’re talking to Marcus Ottosson, CEO and founder of Imbalance, which makes Ragdoll Dynamics.

The Maya plugin lets animators automate character physics in Maya, and it’s now up to its 3.0 release. I thought it was a good time to look at what Ragdoll can do, but also go back in time on Marcus’ own career in VFX and software development.

This history actually also includes working on tethers in the film Gravity, and later on WeightShift, which some listeners may have used in their anim pipelines as well.