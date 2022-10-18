b&a podcast: Making a CG zoetrope for this Pharrell music video

Go inside the art and the tech.

Pharrell Williams, 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator recently collaborated on the song ‘Cash In Cash Out’, with the music video for the song being an elaborate zoetrope performance, all in CG.

The zoetrope was made by Electric Theatre Collective, and in this episode of the befores & afters podcast, ETC’s Greg McKneally breaks down how the music video was made. Listen in below, and also check out the final clip and making of video underneath.