b&a podcast: How DNEG Animation gave ‘Entergalactic’ its stylized look

Go behind the scenes with key members of the team.

This week on the befores & afters podcast, Ian Failes chats to DNEG Animation about their approach to the ‘pushed’ and stylized look in Scott ‘Kid Cudi’ Mescudi’s Entergalactic, directed by Fletcher Moules.

On the podcast are visual effects supervisor Archie Donato, animation director Kapil Sharma and digital producer Chrissy Metge. We discuss the tools, techniques and the teams behind the work.