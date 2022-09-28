Solving a 3D boat scan was a big part of Industrial Pixel’s beginnings

Lidar scanning on a boat on water is harder than you might think.

In this week’s befores & afters podcast episode, Ian Failes from befores & afters chats to Ron Bedard from Industrial Pixel about the 3D scanning company’s beginnings, including early boat scanning work undertaken for Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

Further boat scanning by IPVFX also took place for a moving boat named the HMCS Haida, as this video below demonstrates.

Check out the full podcast, below.