Behind the scenes of Wētā Workshop’s ‘Jeff’

The animatronics powering the Wētā Workshop Unleashed security guard, Jeff.

The video below, from Robotis, showcases the animatronics employed to run Wētā Workshop’s Jeff security guard which is positioned at its Wētā Workshop Unleashed experience in Auckland.

You can also see a few more fun behind the scenes images of Jeff at the studio’s Instagram page.