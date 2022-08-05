Podcasts 0

b&a podcast: The creatures of ‘Resident Evil’

By Ian Failes

From a giant caterpillar to a giant croc.

In this new podcast episode–on the now combined befores & afters podcast–Resident Evil VFX supervisor Kevin Lingenfelser breaks down all the major creatures in the Netflix series as he chats to Ian Failes from befores & afters.

I highly recommend following Kevin on Twitter, where he has posted some amazing Resident Evil behind the scenes. Check out the links below.

And listen in to the podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.


