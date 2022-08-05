b&a podcast: The creatures of ‘Resident Evil’

From a giant caterpillar to a giant croc.

In this new podcast episode–on the now combined befores & afters podcast–Resident Evil VFX supervisor Kevin Lingenfelser breaks down all the major creatures in the Netflix series as he chats to Ian Failes from befores & afters.

I highly recommend following Kevin on Twitter, where he has posted some amazing Resident Evil behind the scenes. Check out the links below.

And listen in to the podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

Pulling the curtain back even further to show how VFX progresses thru Post Production process here is a side by side showing 2 variations of the Cerberus. The Left being our Final & the Right being a more pustule ridden version that we all felt was too complex in detail. pic.twitter.com/CaBLR2Avw3 — Kevin Lingenfelser – Resident Evil VFX Supervisor (@FUCHIPATAS) July 30, 2022

More BTS Concept ART featuring the Licker –

1./2. Initial concepts were too lo-res & video game like.

3./4. After (a lot of) notes & refinement, this was heading in the right direction.#ResidentEvilNetflix #ResidentEvil #REBHFun #EvilHasEvolved pic.twitter.com/2TXXI9x2i9 — Kevin Lingenfelser – Resident Evil VFX Supervisor (@FUCHIPATAS) July 25, 2022

Even our Cerberus, Diesel had his own stand-in-

1. With Siena's stand-in.

2. Seeing double.

3. At NRC High School.

4. With his owner and Trainer – Garin Van Munster.

"Stuffie" credit – Art Director Kerry Von Lillienfeld.#ResidentEvilNetflix #ResidentEvil #REBHFun #REBH26th #VFX pic.twitter.com/wpcD5tzvXS — Kevin Lingenfelser – Resident Evil VFX Supervisor (@FUCHIPATAS) July 19, 2022

These #ResidentEvilNetflix BTS pics continue pulling back the curtain, so to speak… 1. Zeros just chilling btwn takes 2. Reon as "DickFace" Zero 3. @ellabalinska (under umbrella) watches her stunt double Jaydine Louw 4. Data Wrangler Britt Hurrell with DP Oliver Miller. pic.twitter.com/V7ZCZDyPEN — Kevin Lingenfelser – Resident Evil VFX Supervisor (@FUCHIPATAS) July 19, 2022