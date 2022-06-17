VFX Notes: Volker Engel on ‘Godzilla’

The visual effects supervisor re-visits the many practical and digital challenges on the 1998 film.

This week, VFX Notes chats to Godzilla visual effects supervisor Volker Engel about the 1998 Roland Emmerich film. Hugo and Ian caught up with Engel at FMX 2022.

befores & afters previously revisited Godzilla with Engel for this in-depth article on several aspects of the production, including the extensive work carried out by Godzilla designer and supervisor Patrick Tatopoulos. Several images in that story feature Tatopoulos’ creations (and you can see the designer’s sixth scale Godzilla upper torso in the feature image to this blog post. Photo by Isabella Vosmikova, © 1998 Tristar Pictures).

Run down

00:00 – sponsors

00:55 – the Podcast starts

01:17 – FMX 2022

02:19 – Godzilla from 1998

05:47 – that museum trailer before MIB in 1997

07:54 – miniatures of the museum

08:52 – the alternative trailer

09:34 – ILM inspiration

10:45 – the state of play of compositing at the time

12:48 – the main VFX studios on the film

13:22 – Andy R.Jones and Godzilla falling

14:43 – Godzilla falls on the bridge

17:43 – what compositing software did you use?

18:35 – the complexity of live-action, practical and CG at the time

19:42 – slow motion means a lot of film stock!

21:21 – review process

23:35 – what resolution was the CG created in?

25:36 – the recent 4K Bluray

26:12 – the NY miniatures

28:23 – Godzilla approaches the harbour

31:51 – the first claw shots

32:51 – challenging tracking shots

34:25 – Godzilla babies

39:51 – that amazing BluRay commentary with the VFX team

40:55 – Patreon and Members credits