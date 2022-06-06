‘Can our department handle this load?’

Watch Projectal’s Staff Usage feature in action in this new video.

JanusKS has just launched Projectal 2.0, the latest version of its workflow and project management tool catered specifically to VFX and animation studios. New features include department loads, location loads, staff loads, head count, FTE, user views, single sign-on, tools connectivity and more.

In a new video, Projectal has explained the Staff Usage feature, which helps you manage your staff, departments and locations. You might need to know things like, ‘What is the upcoming load for our Animation department?’ or ‘Can our team in Vancouver handle this work?’ The Staff Usage feature will help you find out.

Watch the video below for more info.

For further details on Projectal, contact Shane Workman, Product Manager at shane.workman@janusks.com.

