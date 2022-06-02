VIDEO: Dramatically simplify character animation with iClone 8

See the new Reallusion iClone 8 features in action.

Reallusion has released a new iClone 8 demo video showcasing the latest features of the animation software. See how the motion and editing controls work, how Play2Animate is central to the tool, and how industry is already using iClone for pro work.

Watch the new video, below.

