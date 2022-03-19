VFX Notes: ‘Free Guy’, face replacement and fun VFX

Catchphrase!

Ian Failes and Hugo Guerra are back with a new ep of VFX Notes, this time on the Oscar-nominated Free Guy. We dive into the game-related VFX, city building, city destruction and the impressive face replacement work in the film.

This podcast is sponsored by ftrack and ActionVFX.

ftrack is an Academy Award-winning project management, production tracking, and media review platform for the creative industry. Please visit ftrack’s website to know more: https://bit.ly/3EQXlQI

ActionVFX is the industry standard in VFX stock footage. Use the promote code HUGOSDESK to get 10% off in on next purchase: https://www.actionvfx.com

And don’t forget to check out befores & afters’ extensive coverage of the VFX in the film, including work by Digital Domain, Scanline VFX and Lola VFX.

Run down

00:00:00 – intro

00:02:56 – review of Free Guy

00:10:30 – Digital Domain and the opening of the film

00:20:23 – Meet Joe Black homage

00:23:00 – the Gameplay sections

00:26:40 – Digital Domain and Charlatan

00:30:30 – Digital Domain aged David Beckham

00:32:39 – the DUDE and Lola VFX LED Egg

00:55:50 – Scanline VFX city destruction

01:06:35 – check our Oscar nominees Playlist

01:09:05 – Patrons and Members credit