VIDEO: A peek into Reallusion’s Character Creator 4 and digital humans

Go inside the Scalable Expression Editing feature.

Reallusion latest Work In Progress video for the upcoming Character Creator 4 delves into the character and rigging abilities of the tool, in particular, Scalable Expression Editing with the help of 60 to 140 blendshapes.

The video also showcases the Smart Skin Shader for fast color alteration and solid skin optimization, as well as a number of other features–all aimed at helping you create digital avatars for the metaverse and more.

Check out the new video below.

