VIDEO: A new Reallusion iClone 8 work in progress demo

Go under the hood of iClone 8’s Pose Mixer, Curve Editor and more.

Reallusion has released a second Work In Progress video showcasing what you can do in the upcoming iClone 8. In particular, the video highlights tools that can help both pro studios and indie developers with their animation projects.

These tools include Pose Mixer, which lets you mix and match motions with a few simple clicks. Then, Curve Editor makes it easy to produce cartoon animations. There’s also discussion about rotoscoping animation from video reference, and the concept of expandable tracks in a character-centric pipeline.

Check out the new video below.

