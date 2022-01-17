VFX Notes: The VFX of ‘Eternals’

A new video and audio podcast on the Marvel film is here.

In the latest VFX Notes podcast, Hugo Guerra and Ian Failes discuss Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. You can also check out the extensive befores & afters coverage of the film, here.

Check out the audio podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify, or embedded here. And of course don’t miss the video podcast full of behind the scenes footage, below.

Run down

00:03:04 – Eternals review

00:14:17 – Director Chloé Zhao

00:15:09 – Other indie directors that moved to blockbusters

00:23:40 – This film looks different

00:31:25 – The VFX of Eternals

00:33:38 – Creature work

00:39:16 – Celestials

00:52:27 – Soho bus sequence

01:00:02 – CG baby clothing

01:03:28 – The funny moments with Karun

01:06:18 – Wrap-up