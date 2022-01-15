Get a glimpse of the invisible effects done for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Apple TV has published a behind the scenes video.

Amongst several other filmmakers interviewed in this official making of video for The Tragedy of Macbeth are Michael Huber and Alex Lemke from east side effects. Their work was crucial to extending certain set pieces and settings for the film, while staying true to the ‘highly defined black and white and very geometric and very architectural’ vision for the Joel Coen production.

The video includes some nice VFX breakdown moments, you can watch the full piece here.