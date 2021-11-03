VFX Notes: Celebrating the 10th episode!

We turn 10, and discuss the VFX of Venom 2, Halloween Kills, The French Dispatch, and the state of play of WFH in VFX.
Run down
00:00 – Intro
03:22 – Round up of future episodes
04:12 – Guest announcements
06:31 – The VFX of Venom 2
09:33 – Halloween Kills makeup and FXs
16:50 – The French Dispatch models and miniatures
22:54 – Our VFX Oscar predictions
30:27 – The state of working from home
38:49 – Virtual production studios everywhere!
43:47 – Wrap up
45:20 – Patreon, Twitch Subs and YouTube Members credits
Show Notes
– The VFX of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, at befores & afters
– Make-up effects for Halloween Kills (Instagram post by Christopher Nelson)
– The models and miniatures of The French Dispatch, courtesy Berton Pierce