VFX Notes: Celebrating the 10th episode!

In the latest VFX Notes, Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters celebrate our 10th episode! We discuss the VFX of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Halloween Kills, The French Dispatch, and the state of play of WFH in VFX.

Run down

00:00 – Intro

03:22 – Round up of future episodes

04:12 – Guest announcements

06:31 – The VFX of Venom 2

09:33 – Halloween Kills makeup and FXs

16:50 – The French Dispatch models and miniatures

22:54 – Our VFX Oscar predictions

30:27 – The state of working from home

38:49 – Virtual production studios everywhere!

43:47 – Wrap up

45:20 – Patreon, Twitch Subs and YouTube Members credits

Show Notes

– The VFX of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, at befores & afters

– Make-up effects for Halloween Kills (Instagram post by Christopher Nelson)

– The models and miniatures of The French Dispatch, courtesy Berton Pierce