VFX Notes: Looking back at David Lynch’s ‘Dune’

The practical, miniature, matte painting and optical visual effects behind the 1984 film.

This week on VFX Notes–our 9th episode!–Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters go retro with the visual effects in David Lynch’s Dune from 1984, just as the new version of Dune gets released across the globe.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts, in the embedded player below. And of course don’t forget the video, which has a whole bunch of breakdown clips.

If you’re able to access it, Cinefex #21 is an incredible resource on Dune, as are the December 1984 issue of American Cinematographer and the September 1984 issue of Cinefantastique.

Run down

00:03:36 – David Lynch’s Dune

00:09:10 – the new 4K restoration and the 3 hour TV version

00:11:53 – Cinefantastique issue Sep 1984

00:15:19 – production issues

00:17:36 – Jodorowsky’s Dune

00:26:30 – locations of Dune

00:31:45 – the shield VFX

00:36:57 – the costume design and art direction

00:38:30 – creature work

00:45:25 – the worm’s scale

00:51:27 – that black smoke

00:53:45 – the wirework of the Baron

00:56:16 – the blue eyes roto

00:58:07 – miniatures work

01:04:28 – the best part of Dune

01:11:43 – wrap up

01:14:46 – supporters of the show