Crafted by LBP Stunts Chicago.

It was posted a year ago, and relates to the 2020 Vin Diesel film, Bloodshot, but I’ve just come across this stuntviz video for the film posted by LBP Stunts Chicago.

This previs action design was crafted by LBP’s Emmanuel Manzanares, and is so fun to watch, especially parts where fun props are used to help ‘sell’ the action.

Check it out, below.