VFX Notes: Ep 7 – Free Guy, Mortal Kombat, Super Mario, Final Fantasy and films based on video games

What works, and doesn’t work, with movies that start as games?

The latest VFX Notes podcast with Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters dives deep into the art of films based on video games. We start with the game-themed Free Guy (which of course is not based on any particular game), and then segue into the history of movies that emanate from gaming. And, yes, we mention Angry Birds 2.

Listen in at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or via the RSS Feed.

Episode run down

00:00:00 – Intro

00:07:11 – The review and VFX of Free Guy

00:27:53 – Deep Fakes on Free Guy, Mandalorian and Tom Cruise

00:35:20 – The review and VFX of Mortal Kombat 2021

00:46:04 – The VFX of Detective Pikachu

00:53:33 – Sonic the Hedgehog main character ‘redo’

01:00:48 – The groundbreaking VFX of Super Mario Bros.: The Movie

01:09:39 – The VFX of Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

01:19:06 – Silent Hill

01:21:10 – The VFX of Warcraft

01:22:36 – Why don’t video games make good movies?

01:33:24 – Wrap up

Show notes

– Free Guy: coverage of Digital Domain’s use of Charlatan on the game-level character, plus Scanline’s VFX breakdown

– Mortal Kombat coverage at befores & afters

– Monster Hunter article at befores & afters

– Sonic director interview at befores & afters

– Pokemon Detective Pikachu coverage

– The Angry Birds Movie 2, a look at the character work

– Super Mario Bros, a breakthrough VFX movie

– Final Fantasy: Spirits Within, looking back at that fun live-action promo