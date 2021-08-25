VFX Notes: Ep 6 – Looking back at ‘2010: The Year We Make Contact’, and, are miniatures dead?

A deep dive with Hugo and Ian on an old-school film and old-school VFX techniques.
Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters discuss the miniatures, practical effects and digital effects of 2010: The Year We Make Contact, and also ask, ‘Are miniatures dead?’
Listen in at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or directly in the player below.
Run down
01:00 – 2010: The Year We Make Contact
46:28 – Are miniatures dead?
50:32 – Interstellar miniatures
51:06 – The Mandalorian Razor Crest
55:48 – Stop motion animation studios (Laika)
57:40 – Moon miniatures
1:00:58 – First Man miniatures
1:07:57 – Blade Runner 2049 LAPD city miniatures
1:14:22 – Tenet miniatures
1:17:14 – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood miniatures
01:21:28 – Wrap up
There’s also the visual podcast version on YouTube, embedded here.
Show Notes
Cinefex #20 – an entire amazing issue on 2010. This is out of print but available on their iPad edition.
Coverage at befores & afters on miniatures
Berton Pierce’s Sense of Scale interviews – amazing resource about miniature effects
Weta Workshop’s Blade Runner 2049 miniatures
DNEG’s visual effects for First Man, including a look at the miniatures
ILM’s Razor Crest behind the scenes
Tweet by @vashikoo on the models in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Ian Hunter, director and miniature effects supervisor