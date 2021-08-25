VFX Notes: Ep 6 – Looking back at ‘2010: The Year We Make Contact’, and, are miniatures dead?

A deep dive with Hugo and Ian on an old-school film and old-school VFX techniques.

Hugo Guerra from Hugo’s Desk and Ian Failes from befores & afters discuss the miniatures, practical effects and digital effects of 2010: The Year We Make Contact, and also ask, ‘Are miniatures dead?’

Listen in at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or directly in the player below.

Run down

01:00 – 2010: The Year We Make Contact

46:28 – Are miniatures dead?

50:32 – Interstellar miniatures

51:06 – The Mandalorian Razor Crest

55:48 – Stop motion animation studios (Laika)

57:40 – Moon miniatures

1:00:58 – First Man miniatures

1:07:57 – Blade Runner 2049 LAPD city miniatures

1:14:22 – Tenet miniatures

1:17:14 – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood miniatures

01:21:28 – Wrap up

There’s also the visual podcast version on YouTube, embedded here.

Show Notes

Cinefex #20 – an entire amazing issue on 2010. This is out of print but available on their iPad edition.

Coverage at befores & afters on miniatures

Berton Pierce’s Sense of Scale interviews – amazing resource about miniature effects

Weta Workshop’s Blade Runner 2049 miniatures

DNEG’s visual effects for First Man, including a look at the miniatures

ILM’s Razor Crest behind the scenes

Tweet by @vashikoo on the models in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Ian Hunter, director and miniature effects supervisor