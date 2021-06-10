Watch Zoic’s VFX breakdowns for ‘Superman & Lois’

The VFX studio’s Real Time Group also utilized Unreal Engine to previs scenes.

The VFX studio’s Real Time Group also utilized Unreal Engine to previs scenes.

Below you can check out Zoic’s visual effects breakdowns for episodes 1 and 2 of Superman & Lois from The CW. To get to those final VFX shots, Zoic has adopted a new real-time workflow via its Real Time Group. Here, interactive visualization of the scenes–effectively previs scenes–were crafted in Unreal Engine.

You can see in the image below a fun comparison between the previs, as rendered in Unreal Engine, on the left and final stills from the show. Then, watch the full breakdown reels further down.

Leave a Reply