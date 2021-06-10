Watch Zoic’s VFX breakdowns for ‘Superman & Lois’

The VFX studio’s Real Time Group also utilized Unreal Engine to previs scenes.

Below you can check out Zoic’s visual effects breakdowns for episodes 1 and 2 of Superman & Lois from The CW. To get to those final VFX shots, Zoic has adopted a new real-time workflow via its Real Time Group. Here, interactive visualization of the scenes–effectively previs scenes–were crafted in Unreal Engine.

You can see in the image below a fun comparison between the previs, as rendered in Unreal Engine, on the left and final stills from the show. Then, watch the full breakdown reels further down.