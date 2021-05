Behind the anim and sims for that Greenpeace spot.

Method & Madness has posted a behind the scenes video of its work for the Greenpeace ‘Wasteminster’ spot, which required a huge amount of waste to be simulated around a CG version of Boris Johnson. The studio utilized tyFlow and Redshift for this work, along with a VR camera rig. Check out the making of below, and the full spot.