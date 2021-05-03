How they made Christopher Walken fly

A behind the scenes of the Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins ‘Weapon Of Choice’ music video.

It’s always been a favorite of mine, and now the music video for Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins’ ‘Weapon Of Choice’ has a making of clip.

Fatboy Slim released this clip, below, showing how Christopher Walken was made to fly in the video, with wires and some bluescreen scenes. It was put out there to coincide with the 4K remaster of the original promo.

The VFX appear to be credited to Ben Gibbs and Sea Level, and I’ve also found a credit reference to Jeff Kim. If you know more about the VFX, let me know. Check out the clip here: