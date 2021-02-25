Frequently Asked Questions

Is befores & afters magazine digital or print?

It’s both, kind of. beforesandafters.com is an online publication with daily VFX and animation content. befores & afters magazine is print-only, released quarterly, with exclusive-to-print articles. Both are from journalist Ian Failes, who is based in Sydney, Australia (hi!).

Where can I buy befores & afters magazine?

Right here, at the befores & afters shop. Single issues and subscriptions to the magazine are available.

Do you ship the magazine worldwide?

Yes.

How much does shipping cost?

There’s a flat rate shipping fee of AUD$5.00 on single issue magazines. If you take out a yearly subscription, you only pay a one-time AUD$5.00 shipping fee for that yearly subscription (saving AUD$15.00).

What payment methods do you offer?

You can use PayPal, or a credit card via Stripe or PayPal at the checkout.

Can I track my order?

In order to keep prices low, we generally don’t have tracking available, but sometimes it will be depending upon where it is shipping to.

Is there a digital version of befores & afters magazine?

Not at this time.

How do subscriptions work?

All of our subscriptions are yearly (4 issues) paid in total upfront. Once you subscribe, we’ll send out the next available issue of befores & afters magazine, but please tell us if you want to start with a particular previous or future issue. We’ll notify you towards the end of your subscription about whether you’d like to subscribe again for another year.

My issue has not arrived – what do I do?

Just remember that your issue may be coming from Australia via surface or air mail. During COVID, mailing systems around the world have changed A LOT. However, please do not hesitate to send us an email to check on the progress of your order. Any time.

My details have changed or I want to cancel my subscription or order

You can change details like your address or payment info via the My Account page. Otherwise, please send us an email and we’ll help you out.

Can I advertise in befores & afters magazine or at beforesandafters.com?

Absolutely – please check out the Support page for the different ways you can help independent visual effects journalism. We rely on sponsored articles for beforesandafters.com, display ads in befores & afters magazine, and a Patreon site.

I have a different question, or suggestion

Great, please send us an email with any question, or any suggestions for articles.