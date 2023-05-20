The evolution of practical effects
This is a set of links and info from Ian Failes (from befores & afters) for London College of Communication MA Visual Effects students.
What do we mean by practical effects?
Miniatures
Animatronics
Make-up effects
Pyro
Water effects
Mechanical effects
Stunts (sort of)
– Generally, any kind of practical ‘effect’ that can’t be achieved just by normal filming on set.
Practical effects in this year’s VFX Oscar-nominated films/h4>
Avatar: The Way of Water – tank
The Batman – car chase
All Quiet on the Western Front
Top Gun: Maverick
Wakanda Forever
befores & afters coverage of these films includes practical effects coverage. Search here.
Videos on practical effects worth checking out
Black Adam
Tenet
Voyage of Time
The Dark Knight films
Spectre world record explosion
