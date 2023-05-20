The evolution of practical effects

This is a set of links and info from Ian Failes (from befores & afters) for London College of Communication MA Visual Effects students.

What do we mean by practical effects?

Miniatures

Animatronics

Make-up effects

Pyro

Water effects

Mechanical effects

Stunts (sort of)

– Generally, any kind of practical ‘effect’ that can’t be achieved just by normal filming on set.

Practical effects in this year’s VFX Oscar-nominated films/h4>

Avatar: The Way of Water – tank

The Batman – car chase

All Quiet on the Western Front

Top Gun: Maverick

Wakanda Forever

befores & afters coverage of these films includes practical effects coverage. Search here.

Videos on practical effects worth checking out

Black Adam

Tenet

Voyage of Time

The Dark Knight films

Spectre world record explosion

Send Ian an email anytime: beforesandafters@gmail.com

Thanks for having me!