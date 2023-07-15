issue #11 Buy now at Amazon issue #10 Buy now at Amazon issue #9 Buy now at Amazon Latest stories How that stunning driving oner leading to the plane crash in ‘The Last of Us’ was previs’d The team behind the work are from SOKRISPYMEDIA, and they’re presenting on the previs at SIGGRAPH 2023. Wētā FX used mocap and early blocking to help choreograph the Optimus and Noah vs. Scourge scenes in ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Plus, how the studio directly honoured the transformation of the G1 toy of Optimus Prime. Punch rams, pole cannons, chopper bucks, motorbike dummies and silicone glass: the practical effects of ‘Extraction 2’ A breakdown of the 20-minute oner crashes, helicopter smashes and other fiery effects in the film. The humble guide to building an asset library das element’s Jonas Kluger breaks down the key steps to organzing your assets in the best way possible. EVEN more of the social (VFX) lives of Hollywood A new update on actors sharing fun VFX-related selfies. On The Set Pic: ‘Ahsoka’ Rosario Dawson on the set of Lucasfilm’s ‘Ahsoka’. Blowing up model airplanes for a film (against hobby shop owner wishes!) Plus, an amazing use for Nestlé Cremora creamer… ‘I’m very passionate about cobblestones now’ Behind the massive environment and vehicle build and complex compositing work by Rodeo FX for the Arc de Triomphe roundabout scene in ‘John Wick 4’. Imagining a singing, dancing croc on set with Actor Capture Actor Capture’s mocap, visualization and use of Reallusion’s iClone for ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.’ On The Set Pic: ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Tom Cruise on the set of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance. Pixomondo showcases ‘John Wick 4’ breakdown Head to their Instagram. Watch Light VFX’s CG dog work for ‘John Wick 4’ The VFX studio has posted a breakdown on its Instagram page. Behind the shoot and VFX for that dynamic train opener to ‘Citadel’ Behind the background plate and bluescreen train carriage shoots. How that crazy HBO Mario Kart trailer on SNL was made ‘I’ll get you to Rainbow Road.’ ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ was huge, but what does VFX Notes think about it? Hugo loved it! Ian…didn’t quite get it (but thinks it looks amazing). Find all the latest posts…