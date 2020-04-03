Woah, you can watch some of the ‘Rise of Skywalker’ doco right now

Plus, a bonus behind the scenes look at the Maz Kanata practical puppet.

I bought the Rise of Skywalker on Digital the other day, and loved the various behind the scenes featurettes, including the documentary, The Skywalker Legacy. Now Lucasfilm has made the first 10 minutes of the documentary available online.

In that excerpt, you can spot the on-set puppet for Maz Kanata built by Neal Scanlan’s team, which was actually live-pupeteered during filming by a performer wearing a data suit, and other puppeteers. ILM would then augment aspects of the puppet for the final shots. Of course, for The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Maz Kanata was a fully-CG character informed by performance capture of Lupita Nyong’o. But on The Rise of Skywalker, Maz would need to interact with Princess Leia, and a decision was made to craft the character as an on-set operated puppet.

I got the chance to ask Neal Scanlan and production visual effects supervisor Roger Guyett about the origin of the puppet decision for Maz, and what was required to have her perform on set. You can check their comments below, but first here’s the opening 10 minutes of The Rise of Skywalker.

Choosing a puppet

Neal Scanlan (special creature effects supervisor): The reason we did that was very specific, and that was because obviously we don’t have Carrie with us anymore. At the very beginning, it was actually one of the first questions that J.J. asked about – the sensitivity towards how to bring Carrie as Leia in. Obviously, there was a huge undertaking to bring Carrie to life [previous performances by the actress were used while body, costume and hair for Princess Leia was CG]. In order to shoot that, it felt right that we should try and do Maz as a puppet.

Roger Guyett (production visual effects supervisor): The thing was, too, that with Maz we didn’t originally have the opportunity to develop her as an animatronic and I feel quite strongly that a lot of the characters should have that grounded feel.

Using a data suit

Neal Scanlan: The thing that we knew more than anything from the first time was that our traditional way of performing a puppet can be a little bit fragmented. You can have three, four, five puppeteers all bringing this together. So I think what Maz really represented more than anything was the idea of driving her through a data suit, through data gloves, so that a person could physically be in that space and perform Maz, in a way that would be even closer to J.J.’s idea that this needed to be an intimate environment.

She’s fabulously complex. Every joint in her fingers is independently controlled. Her wrists, her arms, her shoulders. There’s a motion base in her waist. She doesn’t exist below her mid-thigh area.

When Claire Roi Harvey, who was the performer, put the data suit on, and she moved around, there was always going to be some difference between what she did and what Maz did, but because now we could eyeball it, if there was a niche Maz needed, Claire got to the point where she could be very theatrical, i.e., Claire would be able to amplify it.

At the same time, we had our traditional kinds of input, which allowed us to use the mitt system, which our puppeteers are very, very familiar with to do the dialogue. And then there was another puppeteer who did the eyes and the expression around it. We threw all our knowledge that we have gained into Maz. Her skin alone is six or seven individual layers in order to create something that could come anywhere near close to having the sort of shine and depth of that copper coat she has.

Below, see the Maz breakdown in ILM’s video at around 1min35sec.

What puppeteering Maz offered the production

Neal Scanlan: In this case, there’s no puppeteer removal. Actually, an awful lot of what we do doesn’t have puppeteer removal. Something like Babu Frik had an enormous amount of puppeteer removal [laughs].

You know, in the past we have struggled with holding our own against the digital characters. We often try to make a puppet live as a puppet because there’s something about the piece of theatre that you experience when you watch Babu Frik. He’s like Yoda in a sense, whereas Maz, we actually tried to reach the same standards side by side with the digital version.

And so that idea of bringing her to life through this technology is something that I think has opened up a whole new arena for us because we can take new characters in the future, puppeteer them in the same way, and have a greater freedom to be able to bring limbs and other things into it.

Roger Guyett: Yes, the great thing was that now we had a real character right there in the scene. We could film her. And I think that really is a joy for J.J., like all the stuff we do with practical special effects. There’s nothing quite like being there in the moment and firing water cannons at someone to make them feel like they’re on the ocean, or to have a character in the scene.

Neal Scanlan: The confirmation for me about how fantastic this was, was when we did a shot with Daisy. Now, Maz could walk even though she didn’t have any legs, because she was on a track, and the performer could make Maz appear to be walking. That track was hand puppeteered through a visual to the monitor. So you actually got to the point where you moved Maz forward in time with the walk. And I remember Daisy started a sequence and then stopped halfway through and we carried on going, and then J.J. said, ‘Daisy, what’s wrong?’. She said, ‘I’m so sorry. She looks like she’s walking!’ And that was like a big pat on the back for us because actually we stopped her in her tracks.

