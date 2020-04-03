The Realtime Conference has gone virtual
It’s on April 6th and 7th…online.
So much is going on with real-time right now, and not just in VFX. There’s also major real-time developments in automative, architecture, medicine, and manufacturing.
The RealTime Conference is the first event to look at all of these areas in one place, and it’s happening online next week. I suggest you jump straight to the program, and then register – for free – for the event.
Next week, some of the key speakers in the VFX and animation space include:
- Paul Debevec: Google VR’s senior staff engineer
- David Morin, industry management, Media & Entertainment for Epic Games and executive director for the Academy Software Foundation
- Sebastien Deguy, vice president, 3D & Immersive, Adobe (Substance)
- Pol Jeremias-Vila, lead graphics engineer, Pixar Animation Studios
- Rob Legato, visual effects supervisor and director/cameraman
- Kim Libreri, CTO, Epic Games
- Vladimir Mastilovic, founder, owner, CEO, 3Lateral Studio
- Dan Ring, head of research, Foundry
There are also more RTC events coming in May and June. Again, here's the place to register.
