Scene breakdown: Vers and young Nick Fury have a chat

‘Captain Marvel’ additional visual effects supervisor Janelle Croshaw Ralla on Samuel L. Jackson’s de-aging.

In this scene from Captain Marvel, a young Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) tracks down Vers (Brie Larson) to a bar where she is searching for clues about her own past. Vers asks Fury to prove that he’s not a Skrull. To prove she’s not a Skrull, Vers fires a laser blast from her hand that destroys a jukebox.

Since the film takes place in the 1990s, Jackson needed to be de-aged 25 years. The work for this bar sequence was carried out by Lola VFX, overseen by Lola visual effects supervisor Trent Claus, who worked with Croshaw Ralla and production overall visual effects supervisor Christopher Townsend on the film. Here, Croshaw Ralla breaks down how the de-aging was specifically approached for this scene.

Shooting in the bar

First, we made a clear mask molded from Sam Jackson’s face. The mask had holes cut in it and every shoot day we would use the mask to draw white tracking dots through the holes so that he had consistent markers every day. We also used a clear makeup tape under his ears to pull back his skin and tighten his jawline a bit. Overall, VFX had very little impact on set. Sam was able to do his thing without worrying about us or the effect.

Approaching the de-aging

This particular lighting environment was probably one of our trickiest in the film. In some of the early tests that came back, the different color variations in his face caused by aging were evident. There was an ashen tone, although to the average eye it was just a subtle shade lighter, around the mouth and jaw area. We evened out his skin tone by lightening his forehead and darkening and evening out his lower face and mouth area. We lessened the nasal labial folds, the wrinkle lines that go from his nose down to the sides of his lips and also the marionette lines, otherwise known as laugh lines, around the mouth. His entire face had many specific warps that counter acted his aging process.

We added a little more color back into his lips, giving them some plump, especially the upper lip. A big need in this particular scene was to work on his under-eyes. In some scenes we did minimal work to Sam but in this one, his under eyes looked dark and heavy, possibly due to his posture or the lighting. We also moved his lower eyelids up a pixel or two. The eye bags were removed a decent amount. With his skin tone there was almost a hint of green so we added a little more flesh color overall. The head wound was real make-up effects. We usually didn’t touch the wound.

One interesting thing about this particular scene is they powdered his nose. We don’t know for sure if that was the case, but he had almost no spec on his nose. So we actually had to go and add pore and spec detail back on top, especially on the nose.

Not just the face

There are a few modifications to his body. We had to be careful modifying his posture and body because it was important not to change his performance. But at the same time someone who’s almost 70 is going to have a little bit more of a hunch that we needed to remove so we moved the collar down just a subtle amount and moved it in but only ever so slightly. We found that Sam Jackson’s neck was, even when he was younger, quite thick and muscular. So if you moved in the collar too much, he started to look like a different guy.

The laser blast

There was practical interactive lighting when the laser blast hits the jukebox. Unfortunately the strobe was off and the light kept flashing. We went in and removed some of the flashes and timed them accordingly to the photon blast . Having real interactive light was important for the believability of the effect. The light reflecting on Sam’s face wouldn’t have felt real without it.

Developing the look

This particular scene was actually our early development scene. Later we realized that it was actually one of the hardest scenes because of the reasons mentioned. Lola worked on development stills at first and then the moving shot where Sam says ‘Mr Snoofers’ (referring to his first pet). Since we were only working on one scene and shot we started to go in circles a bit with his look. It became important to start to introduce different lighting scenarios and not just that one shot or else we were going to be on it forever. Picking different lighting scenarios, different performances and postures, having different looks to see him in was important to develop the end result everyone was happy with. Like any human, Sam looks different depending on the day and the scene. What had he ate the night before? What was his wardrobe? What kind of lighting was he in? Did he have a good nights sleep? All of these uncontrollable scenarios factored in to his look for the day.

Reviewing a comp

My main job is figuring out what would make this digital human look better and match the aesthetic we are after. That’s effectively what we’re doing, altering his face so much it becomes a digital creation. How much is he able to be altered while keeping his character in tact? What’s a look that we can consistently propagate throughout the film and the different shots but still finish on time and budget? That’s where my job comes in. Then it’s ultimately up to Chris, the directors, and studio to decide, ‘Okay, that’s the one, that’s his look.’ You receive so many different opinions on this kind of effect, it is very subjective. So that’s where, hopefully, those of us who specialize in it can present a look that people will like so that it doesn’t become too many cooks in the kitchen trying to decide specifics on what the final look is.

Usually the comment is, ‘He looks strange’ or something like ‘His eyes changed!’, but in actuality his eyes didn’t change at all. Different people will hone in on different parts of what they think is wrong with the image, but really they’re just perceiving it as being off, it might not necessarily be the specific part they think it is that is making the effect uncanny. Unless they really know and say something like, ‘Hey, that nasal labial fold needs to be brought back,’ we try to discourage the key creatives from guessing what is off. I’d rather just hear it’s off and let us figure out what it is than to have them try to give specifics.

Lessons learned

The process was pretty painless and smooth overall. If I had to do it again, one thing I might encourage is to have the actor be a bit more mindful of posture in each scene, and if possible, straighten up more as if they were younger. At the same time, this is meant to be the 90s and Nick Fury is kind of a washed up desk cop so that is reason to have some hunch. You don’t want to change his character, but at the same time, you’re trying to make him look a lot younger. It’s a fine line to find the right balance. I know from past experience that my request is a lot easier said than done, – ‘Hey director, can you tell your lead actor to straighten up?’ At the end of the day we are often at the mercy of the circumstances on set but we always make it work in the end.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...