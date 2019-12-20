Article Video
by Ian Failes

Remember that time Mr. Kinney met ED-209?

A new RoboCop documentary called RoboDoc has been in the works for a few years (full disclosure: I’m one of the Kickstarter backers).

The makers have released this excerpt about the ED-209 boardroom sequence, and it includes Phil Tippett and Craig Hayes chatting about the making of the character, and the stop-motion work.


Right now, RoboDoc does not have a release date, but they’ve been interviewing A LOT of the cast and crew and I’m sure it’s going to be a fantastic doco.

