Remember that time Mr. Kinney met ED-209?

A new RoboCop documentary called RoboDoc has been in the works for a few years (full disclosure: I’m one of the Kickstarter backers).
The makers have released this excerpt about the ED-209 boardroom sequence, and it includes Phil Tippett and Craig Hayes chatting about the making of the character, and the stop-motion work.
Right now, RoboDoc does not have a release date, but they've been interviewing A LOT of the cast and crew and I'm sure it's going to be a fantastic doco.